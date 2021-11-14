Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

TVPKF opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

