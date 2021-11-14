TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,181,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransUnion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,663,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

