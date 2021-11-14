TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

