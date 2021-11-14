Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

