Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day moving average is $193.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

