TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $23.88

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $24.61. TPI Composites shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 1,876 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $877.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 30.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 161,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

