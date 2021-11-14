Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Torrid alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torrid (CURV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.