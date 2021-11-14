TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $268.75

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $268.75 and last traded at $268.75, with a volume of 1775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

