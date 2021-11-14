TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Releases Earnings Results

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $3.31 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.