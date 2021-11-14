Timothy J. Lau Sells 14,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have commented on ASB. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

