Tiger King Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.26 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $119.26 million and $597,203.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tiger King has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,204.06 or 1.00547638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.97 or 0.07142715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

