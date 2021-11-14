Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 87.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Linde were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,735,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

LIN stock opened at $337.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

