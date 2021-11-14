Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.63 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,578,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

