Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

