Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.07 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,413 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.27% of Silk Road Medical worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $13,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.