Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 13,830 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.80% of Rush Enterprises worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 102,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

