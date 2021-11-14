Thore Cash Market Cap Hits $30,758.41 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $30,758.41 and $179,273.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00396622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

