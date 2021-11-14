Thomasville National Bank Sells 970 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.