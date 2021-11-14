Thomasville National Bank Sells 35,272 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCBG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $477.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

