Thomasville National Bank Sells 21,557 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

