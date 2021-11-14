Thomasville National Bank Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

IWP stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

