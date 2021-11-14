Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

