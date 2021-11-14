Thomasville National Bank Purchases 662 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

KHC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

