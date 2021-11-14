Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.