Thomasville National Bank Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

