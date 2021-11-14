Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Shares of K stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Shares of K stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.