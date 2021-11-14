Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

