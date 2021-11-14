Thomas C. Chow Sells 10,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PUBM opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
