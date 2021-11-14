Thomas C. Chow Sells 10,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PUBM opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

