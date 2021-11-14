TheStreet Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.29.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.