TheStreet Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

