THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $245,383.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2,668.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

