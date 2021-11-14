The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JOE opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

