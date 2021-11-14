The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $2.86 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00004404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $2.74 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.57 or 0.00296127 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007995 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.73 or 0.00710050 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 346.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

