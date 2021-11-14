The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 178,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.