The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,581 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $143,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

Home Depot stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

