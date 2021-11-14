The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $209.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.48.

DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $176.63. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

