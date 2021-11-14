The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

