The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 23.3% in October (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales climbed 23.3% during the month of October. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,500. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckle stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,553,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

