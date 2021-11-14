The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

