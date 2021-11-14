The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

