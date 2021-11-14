TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,603,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

