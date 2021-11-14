Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 1,035,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.