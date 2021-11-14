Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tenaris worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 262,196 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

TS opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

