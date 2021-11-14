Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 2.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $44.83 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

