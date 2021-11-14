Tellor (TRB) Hits Market Cap of $146.26 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $72.07 or 0.00112083 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $146.26 million and $34.22 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00221504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00087181 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,112,948 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,423 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

