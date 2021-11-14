TD Securities Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.51%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

