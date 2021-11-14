TD Securities Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.98.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -18.72. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

