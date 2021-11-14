TD Securities Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.20.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

