TD Securities Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$210.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

