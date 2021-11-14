Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Up 0.3%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €41.86 ($49.25) and last traded at €41.68 ($49.04). Approximately 84,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.54 ($48.87).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Talanx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.13 and a 200 day moving average of €36.94.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.