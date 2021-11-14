Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling Buys 7,194 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling purchased 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $99,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $356.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.