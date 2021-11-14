Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Buys $99,708.84 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling bought 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $99,708.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.